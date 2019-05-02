Genoa a nice weekend trip

Amy Roby



Looking for something different to do on the weekends? How about an opportunity to learn something new, or perhaps reacquaint yourself with some local history? A number of upcoming free tours and talks are scheduled at the Mormon Station State Historic Park in Genoa.

Guided tours of the park and grounds are scheduled on Sunday from 1-1:45 p.m. and on Saturday, May 11 from 11-11:45 a.m. Visitors can join a park ranger for the tour and a “behind the scenes” look at some of the structures located within the park.

A history talk titled, “Braving the California Trail” is also set for May 11 from 2-2:30 p.m. Attendees will learn about the many challenges emigrants faced while traveling West in the 1800’s, and why the trek through Nevada’s Great Basin was “the most hated and feared portion of the entire journey.” Topics including the legend of the Buenaventura River and the forty-mile desert will be discussed.

On May 12 from 11-11:30 a.m., park staff present an artifact talk titled “What is that?” Artifacts from the Carson Valley dating back more than a century will be highlighted and their purposes explored, along with why some of these items are now obsolete.

Also on May 12, children of all ages are invited to visit the park anytime from 12 noon-2 p.m. to learn about Native American petroglyphs. Participants will have an opportunity to craft their own “petroglyphs” using art materials supplied by the park. While designed for children ages 5-12, this program is open to all.

These tours and talks are all free and open to the public. For more information about these and other upcoming park events at Mormon Station, including guided walks throughout Genoa’s historic district, log on to parks.nv.gov/parks/mormon-station.

Mormon Station State Historic Park is located at 2295 Main Street in Genoa.

Calling attention to phone scams

Over the past several weeks, an increasing number of unwelcome, repeated, and sometimes ominous pre-recorded messages have been left on my voicemail. For whatever reason, there seems to be a swell of these types of calls each spring. They’ve ranged in content from one encouraging me to return the call in order to claim a sizable “refund” from a product I’ve never even purchased; to one imploring me to call back and settle an outstanding issue with the IRS; to one threatening that if I didn’t respond within a certain amount of time, “authorities” would soon arrive on my doorstep.

Anybody else experiencing an uptick in the number of these scam phone calls lately? It’s getting to the point where I’m reluctant to pick up the phone unless I am certain about who is calling, which is where Caller ID and the ability to block certain numbers really come in handy.

To help reduce the frequency of these calls, you can register your home or mobile number on the Federal Trade Commission’s National Do Not Call registry at donotcall.gov. You can also report suspicious calls or emails to the FTC at ftccomplaintassistant.gov.

Part of the FTC’s consumer protection function is to help “prevent fraudulent, deceptive, and unfair business practices in the marketplace and to provide information to help consumers spot, stop, and avoid them.” Their website, consumer.ftc.gov, contains helpful tips for recognizing and managing suspicious telemarketing and pre-recorded robocalls and discerning them from legitimate attempts to contact you. It also has information about maintaining safety while online. Look for the “Privacy, Identity, & Online Security” menu near the top of the page.

Scammers work to access unsuspecting people via phone or email to try and separate them from their money. A good rule of thumb is to err on the side of caution; if something sparks doubt or seems or too good to be true, hang up the phone and/or delete the email. And don’t ever give credit card numbers, bank account numbers, or any portion of your social security number to someone who contacts you out of the blue.

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.