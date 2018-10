Today is the final day of the Minden Aviation Roundup.

Gates opened at 10 a.m. and acts including the Blue Angels, are expected to being at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets to the show are $25 for adults and $15 for children 12-17. Children 11 and younger are free. Go to http://www.aviationroundup.com for more information.

Minden-Tahoe Airport is located in Carson Valley south of Carson City. Take Highway 395 to the light at Airport Road.