Gas leak prompts firefighter response

East Fork firefighters responded to a gas leak in Johnson Lane on Friday night.

The leak was reported at 6 p.m. when a Mackay Way homeowner digging post holes hit a half-inch gas line in the Johnson Lane area.

East Fork Capt. David Bourne said firefighters were able to clamp the line and stop the flow of gas.

Southwest Gas personnel responded to fix the broken hose.

Seven East Fork firefighters responded to the incident.

"East Fork Fire Protection District would like to remind everyone that if you smell gas, leave the area immediately and call 911," Bourne said.

No one was injured in the incident.