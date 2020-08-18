Gardnerville woman intubated with coronavirus released from hospital

A Gardnerville woman, who was the first Carson-Tahoe patient intubated as a result of coronavirus, was released from the hospital on Monday afternoon.

Linda McCain was at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center for 26 days and required a ventilotor to breath while fighting the virus.

Hospital staff gathered in an Honor Walk to cheer McCain on Monday.

“She was brought to tears by the support of Carson Tahoe throughout her stay, as well as during her farewell … as were several staff members,” officials said.

“I would like thank everyone within our organization who has had a piece in caring for every COVID patient that has entered our facility,” said Carson Tahoe Health Critical Care Nurse Manager Jenna Clark. “While Linda’s story is a miracle of sorts, the quality, compassionate care being provided to every COVID patient does not go unrecognized. Because of everyone’s continued efforts, more patients are returning home to their families, and we could not ask for more.”

McCain wrote a note to the staff thanking them for their help and saying what a difference they made.

“Each and every person who came to the Honor Walk made Linda feel so special and loved,” said Dr. Amanda Griffith, attending critical care hospitalist.