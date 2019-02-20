Gardnerville woman arrested for assault

A Gardnerville Ranchos woman, who allegedly pointed a .22 pistol and another woman, was taken into custody for assault with a deadly weapon after deputies responded to her Palisade Court home on Sunday evening.

Rochelle L. Sell, 55, was arrested 7:20 p.m.

The victim said Sell pointed the gun at her head and that she was in fear for her life. Shell was released on her own recognizance on Tuesday and ordered to return to court on March 6.

A Mound House woman was taken into custody on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance after Walmart security reported she was failing to scan items during a purchase on Monday.

Shelley C. Middleton, 49, was booked into Douglas County Jail 1:35 p.m. after deputies responded to the Topsy store.

They located more than an ounce of marijuana and what they believed to be methamphetamine on her person.

A man with an address out of Indiana was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon at Highway 395 and Mica Drive after a traffic stop.

Jose Perez-Orozco, 28, was stopped for a broken windshield and arrested for driving without a valid license or insurance.

He is being held on an immigration hold.

A Guatemalan man was booked into Douglas County Jail late Saturday night on charges he had false identification.

Emilio R. Pelaez Lopez, 32, was arrested at Harrah's in Stateline. He is being held at the request of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.