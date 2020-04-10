Gardnerville to see lane closures next week

Drivers will see brief lane closures on Highway 395 through downtown Gardnerville Monday through Wednesday as the Nevada Department of Transportation begins preliminary soil testing in advance of a future project to repave the highway.

Brief daytime single lane closures will take place from 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily between Waterloo Lane and First Street. Only small sections of individual lanes will be closed at a time. Business and residential access will remain available.

Crews will be conducting non-intrusive testing of soil strengths underneath the highway. The soil testing data will be used as the state continues development of a project to resurface Main Street between Waterloo Lane and First Street. Additional soil surveying may be necessary in the future. Planned to begin in 2022, funding dependent, the project will excavate and repave approximately two inches of highway surface. As a critical element to enhance pedestrian safety, select pedestrian ramps, sidewalk and driveway improvements will be added on the corridor. NDOT will also make needed upgrades to highway drainage.

