Gardnerville to get a Maverik

Despite opposition from Elges Avenue residents, a Maverick next to Heritage Bank in Gardnerville was approved by the town board earlier this month.

The gas station and convenience store will be located on 3 acres of an 8.65 acre parcel at 1301 Highway 395.

The deadline for people to protest the approval was Monday, Gardnerville Town Manager Erik Nilssen said.

The property is zoned neighborhood commercial. Representatives of the company said it will occupy 3.1 acres of the 8.65 acre-parcel. Representatives told town board members they hope to convert the rest of the parcel to some sort of residential, though that would require a master plan amendment and zone change.

The 5,640-square-foot store will have seven fuel dispensers, according to town staff.

“Since the project does not involve a land division, has no variances, and conforms to the existing zoning there may not be any other public hearings,” Nilssen said last week. “After approval is gained on the design review, the applicant would need to submit a site improvement permit to begin work on all the utilities and at grade improvements.”

He said the next step would be to obtain a building permit from the county to construct the building.

“The permit review and resubmittal process could take some time, then the applicant would need to hire a contractor and start work,” Nilssen said. “It may be a few months before there is any groundbreaking.”