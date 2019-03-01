Gardnerville to discuss retirement community

if you go

A 158-home manufactured community for people 55 years or older is being proposed for a lot south of Gardnerville.

Stoneridge Communities is seeking a master plan amendment and zone change on an additional 13.3 acres north of the roundabout at Pinenut Road and Muller Parkway.

Gardnerville Town Board members are scheduled to discuss the request 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for an alteration from agricultural to multifamily.

According to the town board's agenda, Stoneridge Villas would have a price point around $250,000 and would include a clubhouse, dog park and putting green.

According to the county parcel map, the lot is 62.57 acres in size and is owned by Butch Peri.

Master plan amendments are heard by the county twice a year.

The town board is also scheduled to discuss a recommendation of a major design review for a 7,500-square-foot automotive service building located on 1.3 acres 250 feet southeast of the intersection of Highway 395 and Stodick Parkway.

The project is located in the neighborhood commercial zoning district. Design reviews are conducted by county staff, so Tuesday's could be the only public meeting on the project.

Town board members are being asked to weigh in on a proposal to establish a southbound left-turn lane onto Toler Lane from Highway 395 as part of a speed limit study and evaluation of the intersection by the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The state is expected to do resurfacing of the main route through Gardnerville next year.