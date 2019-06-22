Gardnerville students spend day at Tahoe

Gardnerville Elementary School students were made into scientists during their recent trip to Lake Tahoe aboard a research boat.

This year’s trip was fully funded by Carson Valley 20/30 Club #85

Dana Rosingus’s fifth-grade class boarded the boat with the Great Basin Outdoor School to learn about the lake and the importance of maintaining a clean environment.

Students are introduced to ecology and protection of Lake Tahoe by observing and measuring water quality factors such as Ph level and salinity.

They also study and evaluate human affects upon water clarity. Along with learning about the food chain from phytoplankton to kokanee salmon while learning about invasive species that endanger the life cycle of animals and fish in Lake Tahoe.

Through onboard cameras and microscopes, they get an up close look at these creatures. Students also build a watershed and learn about some of the environmental issues and possible solutions for Lake Tahoe and their immediate community.