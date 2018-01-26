Gardnerville student wins national radon contest

For the second time in three years, a Carson Valley Middle School student won the national Radon Poster Contest.

Eighth-grader Jacob Pipho, a Sunridge resident also won first place in the Nevada Radon Poster Contest, with his work "The Element of Surprise."

He competed against student winners from several other states and will receive $1,000.

In addition to $1,000, Pipho will receive $75 for placing first in the statewide contest. Teacher Lin Falkner will receive $50 for classroom supplies.

This is the second time that one of Falkner's students has won the National Radon Poster Contest, with former student Chris Rowe winning in 2016.

"I was quite pleasantly surprised to have two national winners in a three-year span," Falkner said. "Other than scheduling the radon education speakers to come down and give their presentation to our school and assigning my students to make a poster for the contest, I don't have a lot to do with their success."

University of Nevada Cooperative Extension's Radon Education Program conducts the Nevada Radon Poster Contest each year to educate students and their families on the dangers of radon in the home, and to encourage Nevadans to test their homes for radon, a radioactive, colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that comes from the ground. Radon can accumulate in homes and can cause lung cancer. Free test kits are available at Cooperative Extension offices and partner locations throughout the state until the end of February.

Carson Valley Middle School eighth-grader Audrey Ruckman placed third in the statewide contest with her poster, "Space Test." She will receive $45, and her teacher, Michelle Norris, will receive $20 for classroom supplies, which she has chosen to donate back to the Radon Education Program. The Carson Valley student winners and their teachers will receive their awards following an educational presentation on the dangers of radon at 6 p.m., Feb. 8 at the CVIC Hall, 1604 Esmeralda Ave. in Minden.

Amaya Wilson, from Silverland Middle School in Fernley, placed second in the Nevada contest with her poster, "Radon is Deadly." She and her teacher, Megan Holmes were recognized at the Jan. 3 Fernley City Council meeting. Wilson will receive $60, and Holmes will receive $35 for classroom supplies.

The National Radon Poster Contest is cosponsored by the American Lung Association and the Conference of Radiation Control Program Directors, with support from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The American Lung Association provides $1,500 in prize money for the three winning posters.

This is the ninth year that the Nevada Radon Education Program has held the Nevada Radon Poster Contest, open to children ages 9-14, which determines the state winner who is then allowed to compete in the national contest. The Nevada contest is sponsored by the Nevada Radon Education Program, University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

This year's Nevada Radon Poster Contest had 131 entries. Posters were judged on accuracy of information, visual communication of the topic, reproducibility and originality. Voting for the contest took place on the Nevada Radon Education's Facebook page; and by polling of Cooperative Extension faculty and staff, representatives from the Radiation Control Program of the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, Nevada radon industry professionals, representatives from the Nevada Radon Education Program, and other stakeholders.

The Nevada Radon Education Program is a program of University of Nevada Cooperative Extension and is funded by the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health. Since the program began in 2007, more than 26,000 homes have been tested in Nevada.

For more information, visit the Nevada Radon Education Program website at http://www.RadonNV.com, or call the Radon Hotline at 888-723-6610.