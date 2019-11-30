Gardnerville station drainage in works

The underlying reason for Gardnerville’s acquisition of the old Condron gas station in the S-curve should become apparent soon.

On Tuesday, Gardnerville Town Board members are scheduled to discuss awarding a $222,340 bid to Burdick Excavating Co. to build a stormwater detention reservoir under the Gardnerville Station’s parking lot.

Of the bid, $200,000 was supplied by a grant, with the town making up the $22,340.

The 13,000 cubic foot reservoir should be completed in time to connect to drainage improvements the state is expected to install during the 2021 repaving of Highway 395.

Town Manager Erik Nillsen said the reservoir must be installed before the grant expires.

Once all the work is complete, it will mean the highway will survive a 25-year 24-hour storm.

Gardnerville Town Board members meet 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the town offices, 1407 Main St.

Minden Town Board members are scheduled to discuss a 50-unit project on five acres zoned multi-family residential near the intersection of highways 395 and 88.

The townhome project, dubbed the Downs at Monte Vista, will consist of 14 separate buildings.

It is located behind the commercial development along Highway 395 and will be served by an extension of Highway 88 that will be called Santa Anita Boulevard.

There are also 80 single family homes proposed for the property being cleared at the intersection.

The Minden Town Board meets 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the CVIC Hall.