Gardnerville State Farm agent talks to students

Gardnerville State Farm Insurance agent Alex Uribe visited a Jobs for Nevada's Graduates class earlier this month.

Uribe was one of State Farm agents across the country to provide encouragement to students.

In addition to speaking to the class, he provided handwritten cards to students.

The class is part of a statewide high school dropout intervention and work readiness program.

"We are very excited to be able to collaborate with State Farm to offer this opportunity to our JAG Nevada students throughout the state," said program Director of Business Development Eric Ruud. "Our JAG Nevada specialists are dedicated to preparing students for graduation and everything beyond that, but they are also great motivators. The JAG specialists appreciate any opportunity by the community to encourage students to accomplish their goals."

JAG Nevada has achieved a 94 percent graduation rate for the students they serve. This program, in its fifth year, serves more than 3,000 high school students via 56 programs in 43 high schools in 12 Nevada counties.