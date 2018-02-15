Gardnerville seeks sponsors, vendors for movies in park

Sponsors and vendors are needed for the Town of Gardnerville's 13th annual "Movies in the Park" event beginning June 22 at Heritage Park.

This free, family-friendly event is a summer tradition for many in the Carson Valley area. Attendees enjoy a movie night under the stars with family and friends.

The summer's schedule is:

June 22 "A Dog's Purpose"

July 13 "Despicable Me 3"

July 27 "Beauty & the Beast"

Aug. 10 "Cars 3"

The success of this community event depends on the support of local and regional businesses.

"Here's your opportunity to get your business name in front of a large crowd and show your support for a safe, fun and memorable night out," organizers said.

For information, and for sponsor and vendor forms, visit the Town of Gardnerville's website at http://www.TownofGardnerville.com or send an email to TOGVille@Douglasnv.us.