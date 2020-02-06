Gardnerville says farewell to icon

There were only a few vacant seats and no dry eyes on Saturday as Carson Valley said farewell to Mashelle Begovich.

But the estimated 400 friends and family members who packed St. Gall Catholic Church in Gardnerville also remembered Begovich fondly with a few laughs.

Carson Valley resident April Wilson read the poem, “The Dash,” relating it to Begovich’s life.

She said she wrote the speech and stressed about it for a week before she heard Begovich’s voice saying “to shoot from the hip.”

Begovich worked at Sharkey’s with her brother and father, making many friends over the years.

“That’s where she met the most amazing people, and they loved her,” Wilson said. “She was a hard worker and she was sassy. She was just an amazing person. She met some famous people along the way … Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings.”

Wilson said one of Begovich’s greatest achievements was her daughter, Mary.

“She was the apple of her eye,” Wilson said. “She loved her so much.”

Wilson said Begovich would dress up as a clown for her granddaughter Holland every year until she was 18.

“The last year she did that she was very, very sick, but she insisted on doing it because that’s the person she was,” Wilson said.

“Mashelle’s dash was full of love, was full of compassion for other people, and full of generosity where she showed her support for people over and over and over again,” Wilson said. “She was one of the toughest people I’ve ever met.”

Father John Corona said Begovich had a “heart as big as the sky.”

Nevada Senate Minority Leader James Settelmeyer, R-Minden, issued a proclamation for Begovich.

“Mashelle blazed through life wearing her hair big and clothes colorful and a trademark grin that could warm any room,” it said, proclaiming “that the many people whose lives were touched and made better by Mashelle Begovich — family members, friends, co-workers, customers and even people with whom she connected only once — be urged to pause often and think of her with a smile.”

She is survived by her mother Connie Begovich, brother Butch (Darlene), stepson Cliff (Christina), nephews Jeff (Liz), Chris (Nicolette), Todd (Cathy), nieces Keri (Dan), and Merry and many cousins. She is also survived by her adoring daughter Mary (Travis), grand children Rowdy and Tilly.

Donations in her name may be made to the Carson Valley Active 20-30 club or Me for Incredible Youth Inc.