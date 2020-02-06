Gardnerville resident leads Year of the Rat celebration

Gardnerville resident Sonia Carlson is leading two weeks celebrating the Year of the Rat.

Festivities opened with hand-made noisemakers, dancing, music and a short parade at the Nevada State Museum on Jan. 25.

The Nevada State Museum and Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada collaborated on the annual Chinese New Year festivities.

Participants made Chinese noisemakers to help celebrate the New Year. Dancing and music by the Carson Valley Chinese Cultural Group entertained the crowd.

Lion Dancers led visitors crowd the museum and parading the short distance north to the Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada, where more activities awaited youngsters.

“Our Chinese New Year celebration is fun for everyone, and a chance to learn from ancient Chinese traditions how to bring good fortune your way all year round,” said Nevada State Museum Director Myron Freedman.

The Nevada State Museum has items from Nevada Chinatowns on display from its collection.

Chinese New Year celebrations wrap up on Saturday.

A native of China, Carlson has been conducting Chinese New Year events over the past two decades. She moved to the United States in 1987. Her daughter Ingrid participated in the Jan. 25 event.