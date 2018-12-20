Gardnerville repurposes former gas station

It has been a half-dozen years since you could buy an energy drink at the gas station in the S-Curve, but on Monday you could bottle the enthusiasm greeting the opening of the new Gardnerville Station Information Center in its place.

Besides providing a meeting place for nonprofit organizations like Main Street Gardnerville, the real value of the project lies under the property itself.

Gardnerville Town Manager said there are several more phases to be done at the location, which has served as a waystation in Gardnervile since the 1920s.

"We still have the underground storage tanks to install and drainage line to the slough we recently deepened," Dallaire said earlier this month. Improvement include a storm drain along Highway 395 and the site improvements which plan for a solar canopy onsite

One important modification to come is softening the S-curve for truck traffic.

The town is working on the Nevada Department of Transportation to realign the curve so trucks don't jump up onto the sidewalk, posing a threat to pedestrians.

Work on the station has been paid for almost exclusively by grants, including several from the Community Development Block Grant program administered by the state.

When the town took over the station in 2013, the state of the fuel and oil tanks were a mystery, since they hadn't been tested in years.

"The petroleum fund and state staff, along with McGinley and Associates, helped get the site cleaned up and contamination free, after 675 tons of material was hauled off and backfilled on the site, " Dallaire said. "The Brownfield Program was able to get the heating oil and used oil tanks removed along with roughly 30 yards of contaminated material from the site."

The station is envisioned as a gateway to downtown Gardnerville.

"It will have purpose again and my hope is the residents and businesses in Carson Valley will find it a useful asset in the community," he said.