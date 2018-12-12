Gardnerville Realtors cook up $12,000 donation

A Gardnerville real estate office raised $12,000 for a Carson Valley therapeutic horse program by selling a lot of chili.

Despite being held the same day as the Minden Air Show, Intero Real Estate's fourth annual chili cook-off fundraiser drew 650 people who sampled chili from 17 separate cookers, who faced seven judges. Not all the money raised was from chili. There were also 250 silent auction donations, including three firearms at the Oct. 13 event.

Benefitting from the fundraiser was the nonprofit Kids & Horses, which is dedicated to serving children and adults with disabilities through horses. They offer physical, occupational and speech therapy, and adaptive riding lessons.

Intero's staff thanked residents for their support.

"It is heartwarming to see how much our community supports local organizations and fundraising events such as this," said owners Teddy Carlson-McKone and Dennis McDuffee. "We live in such a special place and it feels so good to give back."