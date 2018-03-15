Gardnerville OKs bid for station renovation

Work to convert the former Condron Shell Station into a visitors' center could start in May.

On Tuesday, Gardnerville Town Board members awarded a $437,000 bid to Simerson Construction.

"You have done a heck of a job of value engineering, you're making it work," Town Board member Lloyd Higuera, said congratulating Town Manager Tom Dallaire.

Most of the money for the project is coming from a $539,350 community development block grant from the federal department of Housing and Urban Development.

When Dallaire first proposed converting the longtime gas station, he said he would try to complete all the work using grants.

He said the town is within $10,000 of accomplishing that goal.

"I think we'll get close, it's just playing the game," Dallaire said.

The town is already brainstorming ways to celebrate completion of the project, which could be done by September.

Dallaire said it might be done in time for the last Gardnerville Thirsty Third Thursday wine walk.

Board member Ken Miller said the site could be used to register participants in the wine walk.

Main St. Gardnerville Executive Director Deborah Lehr said the group is planning a dance to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

"We were going to do it in the park," she said, "but maybe we could do it there."

Dallaire said the town managed to cut $87,500 out from the cost of the project.

Among the changes are eliminating the 1960s-era tile from the bathroom.

Dallaire said the tile is in poor repair and would require quite a bit of work to fix.

He said trading the HVAC system for individual room cooling and heating units also could cut costs.

Work on the station will start by digging up the parking lot to install two large stormwater basins, which will help reduce flooding in downtown Gardnerville.

The drainage improvements accompanying the project to convert the former Condron Shell into a visitors center will decrease the flow of water over Highway 395.

"The proposed drainage improvements would help the situation considerably in the 100-year flood, but not convey all of the water under the highway," Dallaire said.

Dallaire said work on the building itself will wait for the earthwork to be done and the basins installed.

Once that's done, work will begin on the building itself and the canopy.

He said he's been meeting with the Nevada Department of Transportation officials about softening the S-Curve.

Its current configuration is too tight for many large trucks, which have run up onto the sidewalk.

Gardnerville obtained the former Condron Shell station in 2013 after a failed attempt to sell the Eagle Gas Station.

There has been a gas station at the intersection of Main and Mission streets in Gardnerville since Bessie Gefeke opened the Traveler's Service Station in 1928.

The gas station on the south end of Gardnerville was leased out in 1941 by the Gefekes and had several owners until Virgil Condron purchased it in 1958 and opened it as the South-Side Shell Service. Shell built a new station on the site in 1961.