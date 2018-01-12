Gardnerville native named state forester

Douglas County resident Kacey KC was the first woman to be named Nevada State Forester and Firewarden on Friday.

KC has been serving as acting forester since 2017 when her predecessor resigned following the Little Valley Fire that claimed several homes in Washoe Valley.

Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Director Bradley Crowell said KC will be in charge of managing and protecting Nevada's forests and rangelands, and safely respond to wildland fires.

KC is abbreviated from Khatri-Chhetri, the name of her husband, who she met in Nepal.

She grew up in Carson Valley, attending Gardnerville Elementary and Carson Valley Middle schools before graduating from Douglas High School in 1995.

She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Montana.

Recommended Stories For You

"Kacey's skills and commitment to the enhancement, conservation and protection of our forests and rangelands will serve Nevadans well," Gov. Brian Sandoval said of her appointment.

Crowell agreed.

"I am proud to have Kacey take the helm at NDF as Nevada's next State Forester," he said. "Her proven leadership and strong background in forest management will help establish NDF as a premier natural resource management and wildfire agency."