Gardnerville manager takes community development job

Douglas County pulled off a hat trick with the hiring of Gardnerville Town Manager Tom Dallaire as community development director.

Dallaire is the third town manager to be hired as a county department head, joining Assistant County Manager Jenifer Davidson and Public Works Director Phil Ritger.

Davidson was previously Minden town manager while Ritger was Genoa's manager.

"Tom was directly recruited and appointed to the position because of his technical background and demonstrated success as the Gardnerville town manager," acting county manager Davidson said. "Serving this community for over 10 years, Tom understands the unique challenges facing Douglas County and we are confident he will use this experience to lead the Community Development team in addressing the many strategic priorities identified by the Board of County Commissioners in the coming years."

Dallaire is a licensed civil engineer in Nevada, and California. He was employed by various local engineering firms and left his own firm to join the Gardnerville team as town engineer in 2009. He was appointed Gardnerville manager in 2010. He has served as the manager for more than nine years where he managed staff, had oversight on planning and project management, and worked closely with the Gardnerville Town Board on a range of projects.

"This is a great appointment and I congratulate Jenifer for making the decision and Tom for accepting the offer," said County Commission Chairman Barry Penzel. "I have reached out to Tom to encourage him to join Douglas County in the past and am very happy he has finally accepted. Douglas County values its relationship with the Town of Gardnerville, and I hope we would offer any assistance they will need during the transition."

Dallaire moved to the Carson Valley in 1984, and graduated from Douglas High in 1989. He attended the Oregon Institute of Technology at Klamath Falls, Ore, where he graduated in 1994 with a bachelor of science in civil engineering technology. Tom is married and has three children.

"I appreciate the many opportunities I have been given over the years as Gardnerville town manager," said Dallaire. "It has been an honor and a pleasure working with the Town residents, staff and the Town Board and I will treasure the time spent serving the Town. I am honored by the enthusiasm presented to me by Douglas County staff and leadership as I enter my new role as community development director."

Dallaire's expected start date is March 11.