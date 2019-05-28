Gardnerville man killed in motorcycle wreck

A 38-year-old Gardnerville man has been identified as the victim in a motorcycle collision that occurred on Saturday night.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, William Alan Houston was southbound on South Bently Parkway approaching the intersection with Orchard.

Trooper Hannah DeGoey said Houston allowed the motorcycle to leave the pavement and then hit a tree.

“The rider succumbed to his injuries, and was pronounced deceased at an area hospital,” she said.

The identities of two people who died in a May 22 plane crash in Indiana have yet to be released.

The aircraft was reportedly on its way to Minden-Tahoe Airport when it crashed immediately after takeoff from Mount Comfort Airport.

Both occupants of the Cessna S550 jet were killed in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board is in charge of the investigation.