Gardnerville makes Tree City for 17th year

Scouts helped the Town of Gardnerville celebrate Arbor Day last week by helping to plant two northern catalpa trees.

The town was named a Tree City USA for the 17th year in a row, according to the Arbor Day Foundation.

Girl Scout Troop 287 and Cub Scout Troop 8583 listened as Gardnerville Town Board Chairman Linda Slater read the Arbor Day proclamation.

Master Gardener Rod Haulenbeek talked about the Arbor Day tradition.

Arbor Day President Dan Lambe said trees provide multiple benefits when properly planted and maintained.

“Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first-hand,” he said. “Additionally recognition brings residents together and creates a sense of community pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”

Schoolchildren from Minden and Jacks Valley helped plant trees in Mormon Station State Historic Park for Arbor Day.

Nevada’s oldest town is in its third year as a Tree City USA.

For more information about the Tree City USA program, visit http://www.arborday.org/treeCityUSA/