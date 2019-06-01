Gardnerville landmark up for demolition

The old Midland Garage, which has recently been going by Yager’s Garage, is the subject of a demolition plan.

Town Board members are scheduled to discuss a special use permit and design variance for the construction of the parking lot for J.T. Basque Bar & Restaurant.

Under the request, the Midland Station would be demolished to make room for the parking lot.

Yager’s Garage has been vacant for a while.

Town Board Chairwoman Linda Slater said the garage has been subject to being torn down should it become vacant again.

While the building dates back to the beginning of the 20th Century, the Midland Garage opened in 1920 in the former Frey building.

It was previously the A. Jensen store before it was remodeled as a garage, to include air and water service along with a machine shop.

The building was remodeled in 2007 for Yager’s Garage as a small engine repair shop.

Also on the agenda is a recommendation on a proposed Maverik convenience store on 3.1 acres at 1301 Highway 395 between Guns N Ammo and Heritage Bank of Nevada.

It would be the second Maverik in Carson Valley. The Minden Maverik is located across from Douglas High School on Highway 88.

The Gardnerville Town Board meets 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1407 Main St., Gardnerville.

Members of the Genoa Town Board meet 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss an application for work on the former La Ferme restaurant.

Genoa resident and Pink House owner Lois Wray bought the property last year and plans to renovate it as a restaurant.

Also before Genoans is a resolution seeking to slow down motorists through town, discussion of the July 4 Genoa Americana Celebration and an update on the installation of the Lillian Virgin statue down town.

Workers for Genoa Co. have begun excavating the site where the statue will be located at Nixon and Main streets.