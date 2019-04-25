Gardnerville interviews managers

Five Western Nevadans are up for the position of Gardnerville town manager on Monday.

Town Board member Ken Miller, who helped winnow down the candidates, said the five represent the best of some two-score applicants from across the country.

One, Douglas County Vitality Manager Lisa Granahan, has served as town manager of Genoa.

Another, County Engineer Erik Nilssen said he just received a master's of public administration from the University of Nevada, Reno, at the end of 2018.

Minden resident Jenni Cartwright works for the state of Nevada.

Two Carson City residents, energy consultant Greg Severance and Air Guard Col. Glen Martel, are also up for the position.

Town Board members are scheduled to begin interviewing candidates 1 p.m. Monday with Granahan. Each candidate will have 45 minutes each to answer nine questions and conduct a presentation to the board.

According to the agenda, board members will determine if they're ready to pick a candidate or require futher interviews.

Should they decide on a candidate, the town board would make an offer subject to a background check and contract negotiations.

The salary range for the position is $83,054-$124,592.

Former Town Manager Tom Dallaire took the position of Douglas County community development director in March.

He was the third town manager over the course of a year to be hired by the county. Assistant County Manager Jenifer Davidson managed Minden while Public Works Director Phil Ritger was Genoa manager.

Each town has its own manager and staff, elected board and tax rate. Minden and Gardnerville also operate trash collection. Unlike Minden, Gardnerville does not operate a water purveyor.

The candidates in order of interviews:

■ Minden resident Lisa Granahan is Douglas County's Economic Vitality Manage. She is a 2000 graduate of San Diego State University with a degree in public administration. She has worked for Douglas County since 2004, and served as Genoa town manager on two occasions.

■ Carson City resident Greg M. Severance is a renewable energy consultant, who holds a master's degree from the University of Colorado in public administration. He served as director of transportation for the City of Pueblo and director of Public Works for the City of Cripple Creek. He was director of public works for Pueblo County, Colo., for a decade from 1999 to 2010.

■ Minden resident Jenni Cartwright is administrator of the Nevada Administrative Services Division was a division chief for the Nevada Department of Transportation. She holds a master's degree from the University of Nevada, Reno. She grew up in New Zealand before coming to Carson Valley 20 years ago.

■ Carson City resident Glen Martel is a colonel in the Nevada Air National Guard. He holds master's and bachelor's degrees from the University of Nevada, Reno. He is a licensed professional engineer in Nevada and California.

■ Minden resident Erik Nilssen has been Douglas County engineer since 2012. He holds a master's degree in public administration from the University of Nevada, Reno, and a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Arizona State University. He previously served as senior civil engineer for the City of Mesa, Ariz. He is a licensed professional engineer in Nevada and Arizona, and is a certified floodplain manager and water rights surveyor.