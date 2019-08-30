Gardnerville hosts Main Street workshop

On Wednesday and Thursday, Main Street Gardnerville hosted “Creating Your Sustainable Main Street Program” workshop with Kathy Le Plante and 20-plus industry professionals from Fallon, Lovelock, Battle Mountain, Winnemucca, Ely, Tonopah, Wells and Reno. The workshop was held at Main Street Station where participants learned about the benefits of the Main Street National program in an effort to addresses their own community revitalization efforts.

“The Nevada Main Street program is so excited to hold statewide leadership training in Gardnerville, the only nationally accredited Main Street program in Nevada,” Director of Rural Economic and Community Development Patricia Herzog. “Kathy Le Plante brings a wealth of information to the Nevada Main Street leaders. Gardnerville has inspired us all to create successful Main Street programs in our own hometowns.”

There are so many town leaders and community members who have supported the Main Street Gardnerville program and to be showcased by Main Street America shows the program is making a difference in not only shaping Gardnerville but also lending a helping hand to fellow Nevada communities.

“Main Street Gardnerville is pleased to host the first Leadership Training Workshop for other Nevada Main Street communities,” Main Street Gardnerville President Linda Dibble said. “This two-day workshop provides opportunities for all the attendees to share ideas and learn from an expert, Kathy LaPlante from Main Street America, on how to develop a program. During the workshop, we highlighted some of our successes by conducting a walking tour downtown pointing out our beautification efforts and visiting local businesses whom we have assisted.”

During the walking tour, attendees visited Heritage Park Gardens and a few businesses including Eddy Street Vintage Market, Main Street Bakery and DST Coffee were showcased. The business owners shared stories about working with Main Street Gardnerville and how the program has benefited their businesses.

Main Street Gardnerville is a 501c3 nonprofit and helps local businesses and connects with residents who want to give back by volunteering with the program.

To learn more about Main Street Gardnerville visit http://www.mainstreetgardnerville.org.