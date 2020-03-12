Gardnerville hospital implements measures in response to coronavirus

Patient safety, staff safety and the health of the community are top priorities, Carson Valley Medical Center officials said, and out of an abundance of caution, the Gardnerville hospital is implementing measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Patients coming to the center for medical care will be asked to put on a mask if they are exhibiting signs of respiratory illness. This is standard practice, and staff will be extra diligent about this process given the heightened concern at this time. Patients will be screened using the CDC recommended questions to determine if they are considered at risk for the virus. Tests for other respiratory illnesses will be conducted and if necessary, the COVID-19 screening will be coordinated through the public health department.

Anyone visiting one of the center’s primary care or urgent care clinics is encouraged to call ahead if they are experiencing respiratory symptoms and have traveled to an area where there is COVID-19 in the community or have had close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

To help protect against the spread of flu and other respiratory illness, center staff are encouraging community members not to visit patients. This limitation protects patients and our visitors.

The main entrances and Emergency Room are the only entrances at CVMC’s main facility that will be open to the public. These entrances have hand hygiene stations and masks for patients, vendors, and visitors to use.

To protect medical center volunteers, who typically interact with everyone visiting our main facility, we are suspending volunteer services until further notice.