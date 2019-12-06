Gardnerville guides Christmas celebrations

The fog was so thick on Thursday night that even Rudolph the Reindeer’s red nose wouldn’t have been bright enough. So what chance did Gardnerville’s fireworks show have?

Fortunately, the fireworks were not the lone attraction for the hundreds of residents who attended the Christmas event at Heritage Park.

Residents enjoyed the Sierra Bell Ringers and watched dancers from All About Dance and Dance Workshop perform on the gazebo.

The foggy weather added an extra nip to the air, driving visitors closer to the warmth of the gas heaters at strategic locations around the park. Residents ate Dutch oven apple and lemon cherry cobbler and drank hot cocoa and cider.

The Gardnerville Water Co. provided popcorn.

The town Christmas tree and the gazebo were illuminated as children lined up to talk to Santa.

Dwight Borges conducted hayrides around the park.

Sponsors of the event included Sharkey’s Randy and Linda Slater and Gardnerville Health and Sanitation.

The fireworks show was put on by PyroGuys out of Reno.

The town awarded free trash service to a resident.

We are going to draw this year’s free trash service raffle, have the lighting of the

All about Dance and the Dance Workshop and then the light show synchronized to music.

Gardnerville got the Christmas ornament rolling, and events continued in Genoa and Minden on Friday night.

Genoans are scheduled to gather in the town church to sing carols before making their way to Hope Falcke’s Christmas tree to throw the switch. Santa traditionally turns up on a fire engine.

Magically, the big guy is due in Minden around the same time in time to illuminate the gazebo with the help of a lucky child.

Today, the holiday fun continues with the annual holiday gala 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center in Gardnerville.

The CVIC Hall in Minden is hosting a craft fair 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

At 4 p.m. Main Street closes from Waterloo Lane to Buckeye Road for the annual Parade of Lights, which begins at 5 p.m.