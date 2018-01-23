Gardnerville getting visit from Mammovan Friday

The Nevada Health Centers' Mammovan is scheduled to stop in Gardnerville as part of the 19th annual Douglas County Senior Health Fair.

The Mammovan will be at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center 8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. Friday.

The centers operate the mobile mammography van to provide convenient access.

It has operated across the state since 2000.

Screenings are primarily for women 40 and older. Appointments are available by calling 877-581-6266.

The Senior Health Fair is 8 a.m. to noon at the center, located at 1329 Waterloo Lane.

About 50 vendors have signed up for the event, including Kindred at Home, Carson Valley Senior Living Kaia Fit, Carson Valley Medical Center, Costco, Douglas County Triad, among others.

The event is free to the public, and will have several vendors who can answer health questions and provide services for free or at low cost.

More information about the fair is available at 782-5500. Ext. 3.