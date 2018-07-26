Gardnerville gallery celebrates 39 years

The East Fork Gallery is hosting its summer reception and miniature show 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The gallery is celebrating 39 years in Carson Valley by featuring the work of new members Betty Birnbaum, Taylor Lambert and woodturner Paul Cote.

East Fork was established in 1979 as the first art gallery in Carson Valley.

It was housed in the Western Auto store where the Historian Inn currently stands.

The gallery remained there until Jan. 3, 1995, when an arsonist set fire to the building, and most of the artwork was lost.

In August of that year, the East Fork Gallery reopened inside the Carson Valley Museum and Cultural Center.

Needing a larger space, the gallery moved to The Record-Courier Center in 2000.

For information, call 782-7629. The gallery is located in The Record-Courier Center, 1503 Highway 395 Suite K.