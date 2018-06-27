Gardnerville Fun Run launchesDouglas Fourth celebrations

Advanced registration is Friday for the 6th annual Gardnerville Freedom 5K Fun Run on July 4th at Heritage Park.

Hosted by Main Street Gardnerville and The Town of Gardnerville, the event features a best dressed award for those who turn up in patriotic colors.

Registration starts at 7 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m. Register online at http://www.MainStreetGardnerville.org or the day of the race at Heritage Park. There are discounts for advance registration, military, children, teams and for sharing on social media.

A Freedom 5K commemorative T-shirts cannot be guaranteed if signing up the day of the event.

Following the run, the Carson Valley Lions Club will host a pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m.

The $7 breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, sausage and beverage and is a fundraiser for the club.

Ted Nagel, Rolling Thunder Entertainment Company of Nevada will serve as MC and entertain the crowd with music.

The patriotic music will continue in the park with a performance by the Carson Valley Pops Orchestra and the Voices of the Sierra Choral Group, beginning at 11:30 a.m. The Lions Club will remain on site to host lunch during the orchestra's performance.

Heritage Park is located at 1447 Courthouse Street, behind the Overland Restaurant & Pub.

Supporting the event are Carson Valley Accounting, Stor-All, and Western Nevada Supply. The Carson Valley Medical Center and "Hydrate Carson Valley" will be handing out water.