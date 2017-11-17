Gardnerville fireworks to light off Christmas season

Gardnerville will be kicking off the Christmas season with a bang.

For the sixth year in a row, the town will be hosting fireworks Nov. 30 in Heritage Park as part of its annual celebration.

Town Manager Tom Dallaire said the town received the permit from East Fork Fire District on Nov. 15.

The fireworks are sponsored by Sharkeys, Bealls, Peri Enterprises and Gardnerville Health & Sanitation.

This is the 12th year Gardnerville has hosted a holiday celebration in Heritage Park.

The event features Dutch oven cobblers, hot cocoa and spiced cider served by the town, and popcorn provided by the Gardnerville Water Co.

Horse-drawn wagon rides around the park start at 4 p.m. with Santa arriving at 4:30 p.m., with entertainment and treats being served at 5:30 p.m.

Lantis Productions are in charge of the fireworks, which will depend on the weather.

Another event affected by the weather are the Sierra Ringers bell choir.

Performances by the All About Dance Kids and the Joyful Noise Children's Choir, and a musical light show.