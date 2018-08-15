Gardnerville fireworks back for Christmas

Since 2006 the Town of Gardnerville has proudly presented the Carson Valley Christmas Kickoff. The fireworks at the event have continued to draw large crowds each year. It delights audiences of all ages. This will be the seventh year the fireworks has been a part of the Kickoff. It has become a great tradition we would like to continue.

The Kickoff will be on Nov. 29, and is the jumping off point for all other holiday events in the Carson Valley. Sponsors are needed to make this holiday treat possible each year for residents and visitors to enjoy. This is the one opportunity we have in Douglas County to have fireworks. Fireworks aren't allowed in the summer, which makes this event all the more special.

More information is available at http://www.TownOfGardnerville.com, TOGVille@Douglasnv.us or 775-782-7134.