Gardnerville farmers market opens

A good crowd was filtering through the Main Street Gardnerville Farmers Market in Heritage Park on Wednesday morning.

Sierra Chef owner Cynthia Ferris-Bennett, which operates the market, was checking shoppers into the market to ensure people would be able to keep their distance.

Ferris-Bennett said more than 400 people registered to attend the first market.

The Gardnerville market opened for the season on Wednesday morning with around a dozen booths featuring fresh fruit and vegetables, honey, food, CBDs and water courtesy of Carson Valley Medical Center.

While shoppers are encouraged to register for a time to attend the market at Events@SierraChef.com, Ferris-Bennett was allowing people to sign up for times at the market.

“Sierra Chef has always engaged in professional and safe practices for our Farmers Markets,” Ferris-Bennett said. “We want to ensure our market stays open by asking all shoppers and vendors to follow market rules and guidelines, we ask folks to please adhere to these rules so we can all enjoy the market this summer. While all markets may operate in slightly different manners the end goal is always the same…a safe experience to shop for quality produce, meat and food products in an open air environment.”

There’s a single point of entrance and Sierra Chef workers were roving the market to answer questions.

Shoppers aren’t able to sample the food and entertainment, promotions, seating or anything that encourages shoppers to linger have been removed, as has onsite food preparation.

This the first year a market has been in Heritage Park, located behind the Overland on Gilman Avenue.

The market is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 2.

On Tuesday, the second iteration of the Minden Farmer’s Market took place on Esmeralda Avenue.