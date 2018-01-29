Gardnerville crack sealers hit the streets

Gardnerville staff will be working on crack filling in the Old Town Douglas Avenue area this week.

Superior Asphalt is working with staff to help fill cracks, starting in the Virginia Ranch area and working their way through Arbor Gardens, Stodick Estates, and then to Chichester.

"If you see crews working, please slow down and smile," town officials said. "With the amazing weather this is a great time to get this done. Notices will be delivered to homes that may be impacted. If you receive a notice, please avoid parking near any crack in the street."