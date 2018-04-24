Gardnerville couple celebrate 60 year anniversary Thursday

Gardnerville residents Robert and Beverly Simmons are celebrating their 60th anniversary Thursday.

They were married April 26, 1958 in Saint Ann Church, Black Oak, Ind., and honeymooned in the Great Smokey Mountains.

Robert was a Korean Veteran.

Robert and Beverly were blessed with four children and seven grandchildren.

A quiet family celebration is being planned in their honor.

"O' magnify the Lord with me and let us exalt his name together," Psalm 34:3.