Gardnerville caregiver wins award

Carson Valley Senior Living and Memory Care's team member, Rosa Hoyt, was recognized as the 2018 Caregiver of the Year by the Perry Foundation. Presented at the annual Perry Foundation Endeavor Awards dinner on June 20 at The Grove at South Creek, the award celebrates exceptional colleagues and communities for their outstanding contributions and achievements in post-acute and long-term care in Nevada. Carson Valley Senior Living, located at 1189 Kimmerling Rd., Gardnerville, is an assisted living and memory care community operated by Carson City, Nev.-based Mission Senior Living (MSL).

Hoyt joined the team at Carson Valley Senior Living as a medication aide last year.

"Rosa has left an impression on residents, families and team members alike with her amazing attitude, giving heart and hard work," said Administrative Assistant Neisha Arceo "Every single day we can count on her being here on time and in a great mood."

One resident said she felt the award was well-deserved.

"Rosa has two jobs, but she never seems too busy to help you. She spoils me and even brought me her mother's cookies that remind me of my Italian grandmother's," she said.

"Being recognized as Caregiver of the Year is an exceptional accomplishment and we are proud of Rosa," said Darryl Fisher, president of MSL. "She cares for residents just as she would her own family members, with compassion and respect. She is a shining example of how we fulfill our mission of Caring People, Serving People, Improving Lives."

Recommended Stories For You

Two fellow MSL team members received 2018 Endeavor Awards for outstanding contributions and achievements in post-acute and long-term care in Nevada. From Summit Estates Senior Living and Memory Care in Reno, Zareen Gul, director of dining services, received the 2018 Endeavor Award for Innovation in Dining. From Fernley Estates Senior Living and Memory Care in Fernley, Wellness Director Kim Rothenberg received the 2018 Endeavor Award for Outstanding Nurse Leader. In addition, Summit Estates Senior Living and Memory Care received the 2018 Endeavor Award for Quality of Care in an Assisted Living Community.