Gardnerville bench dedicated to volunteer

Family and friends gathered on Sunday to dedicate a bench at Heritage Park to Edward Riker Boylan Sr.

The Boylan bench was donated by wife Connie Boylan and his family.

Boylan grew up in Wyoming with a love of enjoying the great outdoors. He attended two years of college before joining the Army. He was a staff sergeant in the Army and dedicated 13 years of his life to the service. He served honorably in the Korean War and Vietnam. After the Army he served in the National Guard.

He moved to Lake Tahoe and started work at Harrah's Tahoe as a bingo caller and worked his way up to pit floor supervisor. He was there for 18 years. Boylan continued working in law enforcement as an agent for the Nevada Gaming Control Board, until his retirement in 1986. At that time, he started volunteering on the Douglas County Sheriff's Reserves for about two years.

Main Street Gardnerville has placed 20 benches throughout the downtown district thanks to several donors.

While many benches serve as memorials, they have been donated for a variety of reasons, including a tribute or a thank you and donated by a service group, a business, an individual or a family. Each bench has a personalized plaque affixed to it.

Recommended Stories For You

The organization hopes their bench project will eventually stretch the length of Main Street, director Debi Lehr said.

For more about the benches, call 775-782-8027 or visit http://mainstreetgardnerville.org/projects/.