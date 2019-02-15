Gardnerville awarded grant for Main Street

Gardnerville has been awarded a $1,700 grant for its Main Street from the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development.

The grant will be used to purchase banners for the highway and side street to highlight upcoming community events. Gardnerville was one of six communities to receive $100,000 GOED grants designed to help revitalize the state's main streets.

GOED approved the applications for the funding through the Nevada Main Street program designed to have partnerships between government, citizens, business and property owners to create revitalization that contributes to restoring communities and attracting and retaining businesses.

"Towns' main streets are the backbone of our state and my administration is committed to investments in our communities that helps small businesses," Gov. Steve Sisolak said. "The Nevada Main Street program helps grow local economies and attract visitors to see all that Nevada communities have to offer."

“It is vital that our communities receive support to invigorate the business on our main streets across our state. Rural communities and small towns are an important part of the economic prosperity for our state. These projects will help bring attention and visitors to our state and our main streets.”



— Paul Anderson,GOED Executive Director

The grants are awarded annually and may fund up to 70 percent of a project's cost with a 30 percent match with in-kind donations and volunteer time.

Other projects awarded grants were:

White Pine County Main Street: $30,000 for a project to contract an advertising agency to create a style guide and a downtown marketing guide to include banners and wayfinding signs

Lovelock Revitalization Association: $4,000 to buy informational billboards in three locations on Interstate 80 to promote Lovelock events and to buy tourist maps

Wells Mainstreet: $20,000 for a project to assess vacant properties within Wells to assist property owners to attract businesses to the area

Humboldt Museum: $8,506 to create and publish a Winnemucca Historic walking tour book and window and yard signs promoting the book

Downtown Reno Partnership: $35,000 to develop an educational brochure for businesses and property owners; place pop up art in vacant properties; and place streetscape enhancements in downtown Reno

Nevada first started the Nevada Main Streets program in 2017 to support towns and counties trying to revitalize downtowns.

For more information about the Nevada GOED's Main Street Program or to apply, visit diversifynevada.com.