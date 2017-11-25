Gardnerville artist Teri Sweeney’s annual open studio returns Dec. 9-10

An annual event is returning with the chance to view and buy local art and tour an art studio and classroom located in Gardnerville.

Artist Teri Sweeney is holding her 8th Annual Open Studio from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 9 and noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 10.

This year, Sweeney will be featuring small works, which includes over a dozen new paintings 9-by-12 inches or smaller.

In the collection are plein air studies of local landscapes, small landscape and floral paintings, and a few close-ups of various subjects that border on abstract design.

Sweeney said some of the featured work departs from her usual landscapes.

"This year has been a period of experimentation and growth for me in the medium of oil painting. I wanted to explore in depth color, light, technique and design, and these smaller pieces are the result of that experimentation," she said.

The open studio also will showcase some of Sweeney's larger works in oil and watercolor.

All original artwork, prints and cards will be for sale, and all paintings are available as prints to order in any size.

Sweeney's work can be previewed at and purchased through her website: http://www.tsart.org.

Visitors to the open studio will have the opportunity to tour both Sweeney's studio and the classroom in which she teaches weekly classes. Both Sweeney and Ann Proffit, who teaches beginning watercolor classes at the studio, will be on hand to answer any questions about the art and classes.

The studio is at 720 Addler Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos. For directions or information, contact Sweeney at 775-790-9261, or terisweeneyart@hotmail.com.