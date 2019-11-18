Garden domes arise at Zephyr Cove

With the support of the Zephyr Cove Elementary School Parent Club and a generous donation from Lisa Maloff, Amy Cranch volunteered to organize the construction of two 18-foot garden domes which are now in place at Zephyr Cove Elementary School.

Over Fall Break, a group of volunteers that included parents and students, put in the sweat equity to construct two garden domes which will provide opportunities for students to truly learn about growing items from “farm to table.” The focus of the garden domes is to provide an addition to the already rich science experiences that currently existing at the school related to the unique ecosystems of the Lake Tahoe region.

On behalf of the students and staff, the new administrators would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all what helped with this awesome project for our students. You are truly appreciated and making this community better. There will be an open house in the spring to recognize the individuals who assisted to make this idea become reality.