Furnace blamed in Mica Drive fire

A malfunctioning furnace is being blamed for a fire in the attic of a two-story home on Mica Drive in Sunridge on Tuesday morning.

East Fork and Carson City firefighters responded to the fire at 9:20 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Troy Valenzuela.

“On arrival crews found a working fire in the attic space of the two-story structure,” Valenzuela said. “Forward progress of the fire was stopped very quickly with damage contained to the attic area room below the fire.”

Valenzuela said the home’s occupants, including their two dogs, safely evacuated the home before firefighters arrived.

He said firefighters worked to overhaul the fire for about an hour. No one was injured as a result of the blaze.