Fundraiser will celebrate 10th anniversary of Austin’s House

Austin's House invites you to Denim & Diamonds: the 10th Anniversary Fundraiser Feb. 24. This year's event features a new date, new time and new venue from previous years. Put on your jeans and jewels to celebrate the ten years of impact that Austin's House has had on northern Nevada and ten years of love.

Austin's House is a private, non-profit emergency shelter and compassionate care home for children ages newborn to 18 who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. This is the only home in rural Northern Nevada providing a nurturing living and learning environment until the children are reunited with their family, or an appropriate long-term placement is made. Denim & Diamonds is the shelter's main fundraiser of the year, so please join us for lots of fun for a great cause!

Denim and Diamonds starts at 5 p.m. with a cocktail hour, followed by a western barbecue dinner. The party continues with music, dancing, raffle prizes, and silent auctions until 9 p.m.

The grand prize raffle winner will receive four park hopper tickets for Disneyland/California Adventure plus 2 roundtrip airline tickets from Southwest Airlines to any destination they serve. Winner need not be present to claim their prize. Grand prize raffle tickets may be purchased from Austin's House or any board member for $25 each.

This year's generous sponsors include GE/Baker Hughes, Carson City Toyota, Carson Valley Medical Center, and John Stieber & Linda Cuddy Stieber. We thank them and all of our supporters who help us sustain our mission of helping the kids.

Tickets for Denim & Diamonds are available at several support levels, starting at $60. For details about the levels and the perks for each, and to order tickets visit http://www.AustinsHouse.org.

Recommended Stories For You

Information, Austin's House at 775-267-6711 with questions.