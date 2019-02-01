Fundraiser set for Valley artist

A fundraiser for longtime Carson Valley artist Michelle Gabler, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's, is 1 p.m. Feb. 17 in Genoa.

Events at the Genoa Town Hall and the Genoa Bar include an art and rock show, raffle drawing and live music featuring the band Double Cross.

Organizer Lindsey McInnerny said Gabler was diagnosed two years ago with the disease.

"Her disease has advanced and her wonderful children need to move her into a memory care facility," McInnerny said.

The art show will include Gabler's work and other local artists. Among the raffle prizes are Genoa Bar swag and other items.

McInnerny said organizers are accepting donations for the silent auction and raffle prizes, and are inviting artists to participate by donating pieces to showcase at the event.

A native of Minden, Gabler was raised at Lake Tahoe where her mother worked as postmistress in Zephyr Cove.

For more information, call McInnerny at 775-901-3772 or email lindseymcinnerny@yahoo.com.