Fundraiser March 28 for Gardnerville girl

A spaghetti feed fundraiser is set to raise money for 14-year-old Kylee Lash, who has been diagnosed with a rare neuroautoimmune disease.

The Corner Bar is organizing the fundraiser 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 28 in Minden.

Adults are $10 while children are $7.

Lash has MOG-Ab which causes damage to the optic nerve from high levels of inflammation.

Organizers said she endured nearly 20 months of high-dose daily steroids and monthly infusions of antibodies in 2018 and 2019.

According to her family, she suffered a relapse in January.

The fundraiser features live bands No Clue and Big Bad Wolf.

The Corner Bar is donating a tenth of their proceeds to the cause.

There will also be a cornhole tournament limited to 30 teams.

The bar is located at 1596 Esmeralda Ave., in Minden.