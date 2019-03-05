Fundraiser celebrates Austin’s House 11th anniversary

The Denim & Diamonds fundraiser began with a welcome and history of Austin's House on Feb. 23. The annual event was held in the Grandview Dining Room at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center, this year celebrating the 11th anniversary of the opening of the Austin's House facilities.

The evening began with a welcome from Tracy Schroeder of McClain's DJ Service and a history of Austin's House by Debra Ross. A buffet dinner featuring barbecue pork and chicken and all the fixings was served by Dickey's Barbecue Pit of Carson City. For dessert, scrumptious cupcakes made by Kerry Stack's Culinary Arts students at Douglas High School were consumed with gusto. The bar service was provided by members of St. Gall's Knights of Columbus team, and photos courtesy of Daniel Cewinski Photography. Douglas High School Leadership students also lent a hand in both the set-up of the event as well as ticket sales during the dinner and assisted in seating along with a great support crew of volunteers.

During the evening Austin's House Board of Directors President, Diane Ortenzio-Cooling thanked the attendees for their support along with an introduction of all Board Members and volunteers that assisted with the event. Austin's House Executive Director, Marla Morris, provided a snapshot of the past year including milestones reached and recognition of Austin's House staff for their time and dedication.

This year's event featured raffles and both live and silent auctions. Guests bid on a four-night retreat at a chalet in Incline Village, a 2-day stay on a yacht in Lake Tahoe, gift baskets from various restaurants, and custom handmade gifts from local artists, among many others. Guests also participated in raffle drawings from items donated by scores of local businesses and friends of Austin's House.

Sponsors of this year's event included The Austin Kirby Foundation, Bently Nevada, Carson City Toyota, Carson Valley Medical Center and Vail Resorts.

Inquiries and donations made be made through the Austin's House website at http://www.AustinsHouseNV.org or by calling (775) 267-6711.