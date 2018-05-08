Fun Run opens Carson Valley Days Parade

Tahoe Youth & Family Services will conduct their inaugural 5k Fun Run during Carson Valley Days on Saturday, June 9 starting at 8:00 a.m. The Partnership of Community Resources turned over the reins of the annual fun run to TYFS for our mentoring programs. This is an opportunity for serious runners, walkers, joggers and families alike to "Run the Parade" route to help kick off the Carson Valley Days Parade. Groups, businesses, clubs and schools are encouraged to participate as a team.

The theme of Carson Valley Days this year is "Fun in the Great Outdoors," and the fun run will carry this theme as well. Participants who choose to come dressed in the theme have a chance to win prizes!

Store the ski boots and grab those jogging shoes off the shelf and join Tahoe Youth & Family Services in the fun…..don't let us have it all by ourselves! Adults are $30 and Youth 17 and under are $10. The deadline to sign up on line is June 8, 2018 at 3:59 p.m. There will be a chance to register the morning of the run, but fees go up $5 each.

Now is your chance to not only sign up for the run, but to also be one of our celebrated sponsors!

Our sponsors will be honored on the TYFS parade float as well as along the parade/runner route, in all publications, before and after the race, and in our marketing campaign. There are five different levels of sponsorships. Hike your favorite trails by Indicating your level of support:

The Mt. Tallac Trail ($3,000 and above), the Jobs Peak Trail ($2,000 to $2,999), the Tahoe Rim Trail ($1,000 to $1,999), Kingsbury Grade Trails ($500 to $999) and Genoa Vista Trails ($499 and under).

Karen Carey, the new executive director of TYFS and a longtime community member in the Carson Valley, is challenging everyone to dust off those jogging shoes and join in on the fun by running, jogging or walking the 5k parade route, or become a valued sponsor, or both! All proceeds go to help our non-profit with mentoring programs.

For counseling, mentoring, support programs and further information about the Run, Walk, Jog Run contact our South Lake Tahoe office 530-530-541-2445 or our Gardnerville office 775-782-4202, or visit our website at http://www.tahoeyouth.org. Registration is through Run Signup: https://runsignup.com/Race/NV/Gardnerville/CVD.