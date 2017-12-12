Frozen pipes flooded Alpine admin building

Frozen pipes are being blamed for flooding that closed the Alpine County Administrative Building for two days last week.

Alpine County Community Development Director Brian Peters reported the break occurred in a fire sprinkler line that was supposed to be dry.

"Water accumulated in one of these lines," he said. "It froze Dec. 5, and broke a sprinkler head around 4:30 p.m. That activated the dry system with continuous water flow and also activated the fire alarm."

Water was seeping and dripping from the roof into the main lobby, corridor and the assessor's office.

"Carpets also got wet in the clerk's area and just inside the board room doors from water accumulating on the floor of the lobby and main building corridor," Peters said in an email summarizing the incident.

The water was shut off within a half-hour of the break. Peters said the county computers were backed up and shut down that night.

Fire sprinkler maintenance firm ABC Fire and damage restoration company ServePro arrived that night to clean up. The building was closed on Wednesday. The break didn't affect 911 service, which is conducted by Douglas County.

Peters said the county's computer servers, phones and email were back up on Dec. 6 and the building reopened on Dec. 7.

"County staff and contractors that responded Tuesday night did a great job and should be recognized," Peters said, listing Cameron Dopke and Chuck Leonard of E-Squared-C, Tony Creter and Chris Harootunian of ABC Fire, ServePro and Eastern Alpine Fire Protection.

The low temperature in Markleeville dropped down to 13 degrees on Dec. 6. Low temperatures in Carson Valley have dropped down to single digits, with Monday's low reported to be 7 degrees by the National Weather Service.