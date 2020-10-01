Fright at the Fairgrounds opens Friday

A rickety bridge crossing a swamp, an elevator with a surprise that isn’t David Pumpkin and roughly a tenth of a mile of jump scares are all featured in Fright at the Fairgrounds, which opens Friday.

The event is sponsored by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to raise money for the Honor Guard and for other local agencies.

On Tuesday afternoon, Douglas County Sheriff’s Capt. Joe Duffy conducted a tour of the haunted house.

“This year we have two mazes both are really unique,” he said. “We’ll be doing all the social distancing and the COVID stuff.”

This year we have a choice when you come in,” Duffy said. “You can go on an elevator ride or go through a door with a big question mark on it.”

Duffy said he’s hopeful the haunted Fairgrounds will be a success, but it’s hard to tell.

“There’s nothing really to compete with this year,” he said. “There’s two mazes this year and we’re charging for each side. We’re hoping that people will go through one and then want to go through the other.

Times for Fright at the Fairgrounds is 3-5:30 p.m. for young children and those who are faint of heart. The 6-9 p.m. session is for those who enjoy a good scare.

On Halloween night, the haunted house will be open until 11:30 p.m.

The cost for entry is $5 for children and $10 for adults. Face coverings are required, but participants are asked not to wear costumes.

Fright at the Fairgrounds will mutate into Trick or Treat Safety Street noon to 5 p.m. on Halloween.

“We’ll separate it from Trick or Treat Street and turn the lights on so it’s nice and not scary for kids,” Duffy said. “Then we’ll close for an hour and reset it for the scary stuff.”

On Saturday, the East Fork Gallery is holding its 35th annual Scarecrow Festival at Heritage Park.

The popular festival has been attended by a couple of generations of Carson Valley residents over the years.

The artists at the East Fork Gallery, now celebrating its 41st year in Gardnerville, collect used clothing and create “kits” for participants to purchase, where they then create full-sized scarecrows that are later on display in front of homes and businesses all over the valley.

This year’s Scarecrow Festival is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is encouraging masks and social distancing.