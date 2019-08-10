Friends of NRA contribute $2,200

The Carson Valley Friends of the NRA contributed $2,200 on Aug. 3 to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Explorer Post led by Deputy Teresa Duffy

The money was raised from a direct auction of a Henry Big Boy .45 Colt rifle donated by Commissioner John Engels.

The annual event conducted here in Douglas County by the Carson Valley Friends of the NRA, a 501-c-3 nonprofit, nonpolitical organization led by Chairman Mark Gardner was held at the Douglas County Senior Center Grandview Dining Room

The event raised funds, which are awarded to communities here and around Nevada in the form of grants to perpetuate shooting sports such as the Douglas High School JROTC shooting team, the 4-H clubs and others.

They will be working with the Explorers to generate a grant request to help supply uniforms, actual firearms, and promote gun safety.

The event this year attracted a sell-out crowd of 240 and included the Minden Rotary Club in operating the beverage station in raising funds for their local community activities as well. Next year’s event is slated for Aug. 1 and will again be held at the Senior Center.

At the Board of County Commissioners meeting on Aug. 15 a proclamation will be presented to Integritas on behalf of Douglas County to acknowledge and commemorate National Shooting Sports Month. Integritas in partnership with the National Shooting Sports Foundation are taking this month to celebrate the tradition of recreational and sport shooting and to encourage participation in shooting sports.

Taking place throughout August, this month is also to emphasize firearms safety and safe shooting practices. Whether an experienced target shooter or someone interested in learning how to shoot, the Douglas County Shooting Range is located next to the Douglas County Transfer Station and Douglas County Fairgrounds.