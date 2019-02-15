Friday afternoon commute difficult

Here's the latest on road conditions in the region.

As of 3:55 p.m.

tires on all four wheels from Truckee to Kings Beach.

Nevada

NEVADA ROUTE 207 (KINGSBURY GRADE)

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from U.S. 50 junction to Foothill Road.

NEVADA ROUTE 431 (MT. ROSE HIGHWAY)

Is closed from Fairview Boulevard to Douglas Fir Drive.

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from Nevada Route 28 to Fairview Boulevard.

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from Douglas Fir Drive to Thomas Creek Road.

NEVADA ROUTE 28

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from U.S. 50 junction to Crystal Bay in Nevada.

U.S. 50

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from mile post 0.0 in Douglas County to mile post 7.6 in Carson City.

California

U.S. 50

Traffic is currently being held at Twin Bridges due to a slide.

Westbound traffic is currently being held at Meyers due to a collision.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 4 miles east of Placerville to Meyers.

INTERSTATE 80

Traffic is being held from Colfax to the Nevada state line due to white out conditions.

CALIFORNIA ROUTE 89

Is closed from Picketts Junction to the Alpine/El Dorado County line.

Is closed from Eagle Point campground to D.L. Bliss State Park due to snow.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Picketts Junction to 2.7 miles south of the junction of U.S. 50/Luther Pass.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles north of the junction to U.S. 50 to Emerald Bay.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from D.L. Bliss State Park to Interstate 80.

CALIFORNIA ROUTE 88

Is closed from Peddler Hill to Kirkwood /Carson Spur/ due to snow.

Is closed from 2 miles east of Kirkwood to 5 miles west of Picketts Junction /Carson Pass/ due to heavy snow.

Is closed from 6 miles west of the Nevada state line /at west Carson River Road due to a stalled vehicle.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four tires from 7 miles east of Pine Grove to 3.5 miles east of Woodfords.

CALIFORNIA ROUTE 267

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow